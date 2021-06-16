Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Prothena worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prothena in the fourth quarter worth $14,252,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prothena by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Prothena by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Prothena by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Prothena by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $51.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.55. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

In other Prothena news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,156,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

