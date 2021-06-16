Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $50.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Prothena traded as high as $47.22 and last traded at $46.85, with a volume of 305 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.09.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Prothena from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Prothena by 22,878.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,206,000 after buying an additional 3,297,931 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prothena by 42.8% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after acquiring an additional 879,254 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the first quarter valued at about $46,650,000. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 3.0% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,772,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter worth about $14,252,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

