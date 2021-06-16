Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Trading Up 10.7%

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) was up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $9.03. Approximately 69,394 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,120,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $511.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.85.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. 37.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

