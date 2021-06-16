ProximaX (XPX) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. During the last week, ProximaX has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ProximaX has a total market capitalization of $7.32 million and approximately $173,736.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProximaX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00059804 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00144828 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.38 or 0.00179351 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.63 or 0.00924424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,618.34 or 0.99823636 BTC.

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

