Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 17,414 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 15.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,414 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $79,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,393,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, TCF National Bank increased its stake in Charter Communications by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $15,306,235. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.24.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $687.38. 4,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $670.58. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $498.08 and a 12 month high of $712.41.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

