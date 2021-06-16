Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 576,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,613 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $55,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 55.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Progressive stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $93.79. 50,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,860,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.90. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

