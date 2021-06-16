Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,033 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $63,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

MMC stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $141.04. 5,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,787. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.86. The company has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $141.15.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.42%.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

