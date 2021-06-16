Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 310,911 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 113.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 583,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 310,911 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $71,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RJF stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.13. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $64.98 and a 52-week high of $138.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

RJF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $841,281.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,452 shares of company stock worth $1,972,878 over the last quarter. 10.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

