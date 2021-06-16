Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) Short Interest Down 37.9% in May

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the May 13th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.
Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Polyus stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.98. The company had a trading volume of 924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.58. Public Joint Stock Company Polyus has a 12-month low of $83.50 and a 12-month high of $128.00.
