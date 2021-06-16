Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) Short Interest Down 37.9% in May

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the May 13th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Polyus stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.98. The company had a trading volume of 924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.58. Public Joint Stock Company Polyus has a 12-month low of $83.50 and a 12-month high of $128.00.

About Public Joint Stock Company Polyus

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, refining, and sale of gold. The company has primary operations in Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk, and Magadan regions, as well as the Sakha Republic in Russia. It also engages in the research and exploration works. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

