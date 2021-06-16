Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.26% from the company’s previous close.

PSA has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.75.

PSA opened at $293.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $183.22 and a 12 month high of $296.11. The firm has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Public Storage by 373.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Public Storage by 62.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

