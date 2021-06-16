Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.26% from the company’s previous close.
PSA has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.75.
PSA opened at $293.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $183.22 and a 12 month high of $296.11. The firm has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.52.
In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Public Storage by 373.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Public Storage by 62.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Public Storage
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
