PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P raised its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 54.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236,138 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 82,838 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $12,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $10,031,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,430,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,815,000 after acquiring an additional 254,251 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 517,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,114,000 after acquiring an additional 23,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2,009.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 217,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after acquiring an additional 207,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

PHM stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.10. 178,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,987,325. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.49. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

