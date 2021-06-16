PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) were up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.58 and last traded at $19.92. Approximately 3,231 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 936,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

A number of analysts have commented on PCT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In related news, insider Melissa Westerman purchased 11,400 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $199,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 2,936 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $50,000.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 26.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

