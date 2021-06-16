Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $194.09 million.

Shares of PRPL traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,782. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,750.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.39.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

PRPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $224,315.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396. Corporate insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

