Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $27.50, but opened at $26.81. Purple Innovation shares last traded at $26.61, with a volume of 5,981 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,946. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396 over the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2,750.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,254,000. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $483,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $903,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

