PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.500-6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.85 billion-8.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.87 billion.PVH also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.150-1.180 EPS.
NYSE PVH traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.08. The stock had a trading volume of 23,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,200. PVH has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $121.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.
In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $258,175.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
PVH Company Profile
PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.
