PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.500-6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.85 billion-8.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.87 billion.PVH also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.150-1.180 EPS.

NYSE PVH traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.08. The stock had a trading volume of 23,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,200. PVH has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $121.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PVH. UBS Group raised their price target on PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised PVH from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.75.

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $258,175.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.