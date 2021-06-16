Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Short Interest Update

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the May 13th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of QBIO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 126,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,735. Q BioMed has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96.

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03.

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of bone cancer pain therapies; and Metastron, a radiopharmaceutical drug for metastatic cancer bone pain therapy.

