QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) to report $150.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $152.32 million and the lowest is $148.70 million. QTS Realty Trust reported sales of $131.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full year sales of $612.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $609.01 million to $622.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $694.70 million, with estimates ranging from $676.70 million to $719.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QTS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,279,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,784. QTS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,206,579.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $678,050.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,117.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,191 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,444 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the period.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

