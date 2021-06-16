Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,066 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after acquiring an additional 897,090 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096,935 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 101.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $330,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $210,207,000 after acquiring an additional 151,816 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $144,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $570,560.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,787 shares of company stock worth $4,713,231. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $60.46 on Wednesday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of -51.11 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. OTR Global upgraded Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

