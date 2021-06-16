Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $202,000 Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. FMR LLC grew its position in Baidu by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Baidu by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 130,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,302,000 after acquiring an additional 17,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,749,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,757,001,000 after purchasing an additional 206,346 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu stock opened at $184.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $114.75 and a one year high of $354.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. HSBC cut their price objective on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, OTR Global raised Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

