Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $242,000 Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,740,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,107 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,906,000 after purchasing an additional 939,501 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,959,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,080,000 after purchasing an additional 30,701 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,636,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $235,467,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ES stock opened at $84.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.79.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

