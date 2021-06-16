Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,698,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 951,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,924,000 after acquiring an additional 25,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 899 shares in the company, valued at $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,264. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

DLTR opened at $100.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.83.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

