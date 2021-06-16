Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 361 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 45,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR opened at $46.53 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.37.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.87.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

