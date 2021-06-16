Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 303.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD stock opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.