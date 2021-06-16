Quantitative Value Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Quantitative Value Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. DaVita comprises about 1.9% of Quantitative Value Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in DaVita by 1.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in DaVita by 29.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DaVita by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 133.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,989. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.30 and a 12 month high of $129.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $626,124.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,563,061.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,950 shares of company stock worth $4,498,248 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

