Quantitative Value Technologies LLC Invests $1.46 Million in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Quantitative Value Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,131 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 3.1% of Quantitative Value Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 705 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 215,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,977,000 after buying an additional 35,925 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,030 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,609 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded down $4.78 on Wednesday, reaching $379.13. 89,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,402. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $376.64. The stock has a market cap of $167.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $295.40 and a twelve month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

