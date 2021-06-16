Quantitative Value Technologies LLC Makes New $342,000 Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Quantitative Value Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,330,918,000 after purchasing an additional 37,109 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after purchasing an additional 675,466 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,087,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $399,858,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,431,000 after buying an additional 151,489 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.69.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $447.85. The company had a trading volume of 18,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,857. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $453.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.30.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,798 shares of company stock worth $11,304,717. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

