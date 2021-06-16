Quantitative Value Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Quantitative Value Technologies LLC bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 57.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.43. 192,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,470,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

