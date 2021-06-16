Quantitative Value Technologies LLC Takes Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Quantitative Value Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $393.81. 73,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,629. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. William Blair raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Biogen from $259.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.03.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

