Qudian (NYSE:QD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Qudian (NYSE:QD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Qudian had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 3.66%.

QD traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $2.46. 6,232,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,041,907. Qudian has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 24.74, a current ratio of 24.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Qudian alerts:

About Qudian

Qudian Inc engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cash credit products; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.