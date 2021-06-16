Qudian (NYSE:QD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Qudian (NYSE:QD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Qudian had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 3.66%.

QD traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $2.46. 6,232,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,041,907. Qudian has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 24.74, a current ratio of 24.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.98.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cash credit products; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis.

