Qudian (NYSE:QD) Shares Up 4.3%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s share price shot up 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. 1,689 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,935,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 24.74 and a quick ratio of 24.74. The firm has a market cap of $607.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $109.37 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Qudian by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Qudian during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Qudian during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Qudian by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Qudian by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 25,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Inc engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cash credit products; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis.

