R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Shares Down 5.1%

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)’s share price dropped 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.67 and last traded at $6.70. Approximately 26,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,013,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.34. The company has a market cap of $446.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.74.

Get R. R. Donnelley & Sons alerts:

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $4,491,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders bought 2,126,026 shares of company stock worth $12,878,777 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the fourth quarter worth $9,300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,517,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 430,617 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter worth $11,680,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 381,262 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 877.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,767,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:RRD)

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.