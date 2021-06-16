Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock Position Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.95.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.45. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, COO Subroto Mukerji bought 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $75,231.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,818.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $559,752.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 76,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,016.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

