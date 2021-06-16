Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Gap Up to $20.27

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.27, but opened at $20.91. Rambus shares last traded at $21.16, with a volume of 15,915 shares traded.

RMBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -63.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.47.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

