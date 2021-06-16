RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $65.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. RAPT Therapeutics traded as high as $41.99 and last traded at $40.02, with a volume of 34475417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RAPT. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RAPT Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In related news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $48,167.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $49,101.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,614.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,379 shares of company stock worth $205,870 over the last 90 days. 26.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.07 million, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.02.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,055.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

