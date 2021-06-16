Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the May 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In related news, Director Paul John Schlauch sold 50,000 shares of Rare Element Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Rare Element Resources alerts:

REEMF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,707. Rare Element Resources has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $201.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.38 and a beta of -0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Rare Element Resources

Rare Element Resources Ltd. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.