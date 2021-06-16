Rarible Trading 23.2% Higher Over Last Week (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 16th. Rarible has a market cap of $40.53 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible coin can currently be purchased for about $9.69 or 0.00024934 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rarible has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00060528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00023237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $297.07 or 0.00764785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00083473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,023.65 or 0.07784249 BTC.

Rarible Coin Profile

Rarible (CRYPTO:RARI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,184,860 coins. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

