Raven Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $1,447.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 16th. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $5.78 million and approximately $1,447.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00059154 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00143389 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.32 or 0.00178368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.57 or 0.00948360 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,853.05 or 0.99971861 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,437,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

