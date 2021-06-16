RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CEO Michael J. Hartnett Sells 10,000 Shares

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,998,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael J. Hartnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,900 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total transaction of $3,799,656.00.

Shares of ROLL traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.98. 95,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 8.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.08. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 1.37.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 183.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

