Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) Short Interest Up 31.4% in May

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the May 13th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS RGSEQ remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,428. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01. Real Goods Solar has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

Get Real Goods Solar alerts:

Real Goods Solar Company Profile

Real Goods Solar, Inc operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Solar Division segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Goods Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Goods Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.