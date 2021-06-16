Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) Short Interest Up 31.4% in May

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the May 13th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS RGSEQ remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,428. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01. Real Goods Solar has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.
Real Goods Solar Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Real Goods Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Goods Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.