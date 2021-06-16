Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Director Ronald Merriman Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $69.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.01. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $56.33 and a 52-week high of $71.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.76, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on O shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in O. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,493,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,293,000 after buying an additional 2,031,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Realty Income by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,290,000 after buying an additional 1,672,570 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,853,000 after purchasing an additional 944,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,819,000 after purchasing an additional 785,327 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

