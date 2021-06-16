Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to report sales of $1.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 million to $2.00 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $11.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $159.83 million, with estimates ranging from $22.05 million to $256.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share.

RETA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.38.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $226,875.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,501. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,671,998 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $39,880,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $26,068,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $25,074,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 749,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after buying an additional 205,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,120,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,568,000 after buying an additional 200,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $142.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.67. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $76.34 and a 1 year high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

