Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $11,462,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 1,546 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $226,875.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,501. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,998. 28.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RETA opened at $142.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.67. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.34 and a 52-week high of $186.82. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.38.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

