Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Short Interest Down 43.4% in May

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 491,800 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the May 13th total of 868,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recruit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

RCRRF traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.22. 343,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,576. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.70. Recruit has a 52 week low of $30.84 and a 52 week high of $53.67.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

