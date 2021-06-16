RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.98 Million

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. In the last week, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One RedFOX Labs [old] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs [old] has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00060706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00022659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $293.18 or 0.00763703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00083393 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,969.47 or 0.07735208 BTC.

RedFOX Labs [old] Profile

RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 coins and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 coins. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . RedFOX Labs [old]’s official website is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain-based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs [old] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

