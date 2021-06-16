Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $12.50 to $13.50. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Redwood Trust traded as high as $12.69 and last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 36280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Redwood Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,600.00%.

About Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

