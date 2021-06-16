REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,167 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.14% of REGENXBIO worth $16,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 10.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter valued at $1,474,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 15.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after buying an additional 33,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 563.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 81,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 69,400 shares during the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.11.

Shares of RGNX opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.17.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.97 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 77.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

