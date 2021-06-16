Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Receives $19.97 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.97.
A number of research firms have recently commented on RF. Compass Point boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.
In other Regions Financial news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
NYSE RF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.12. The company had a trading volume of 85,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,362,147. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.02. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $23.81.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
