Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Receives $19.97 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.97.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RF. Compass Point boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 58,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.12. The company had a trading volume of 85,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,362,147. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.02. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

