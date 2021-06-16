Relative Value Partners Group LLC Acquires 2,334 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,703,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,076,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,046 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $89,381,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,233,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,247,000 after acquiring an additional 732,456 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,951,000 after acquiring an additional 726,551 shares during the period.

VTIP traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $52.39. 10,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,469. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $52.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

