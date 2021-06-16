Relative Value Partners Group LLC Buys New Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2021

Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $664,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 25,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000.

PXF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,779. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $50.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.53.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.