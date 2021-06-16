Relative Value Partners Group LLC Buys New Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $664,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 25,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000.

PXF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,779. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $50.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.53.

