Relative Value Partners Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

SLV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.74. 816,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,632,199. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.02. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

